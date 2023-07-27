Alberta RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted for assault.

Officials say the Mounties were attempting to arrest 23-year-old Kyser Steven Yasinski at a residence in Manning on July 26th before he fled the scene.

They say he was last seen in the Notikewin area, between Manning and Hotchkiss.

Yasinski is described as 5-foot-8, 150 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and a light complexion.

RCMP say, if spotted, members of the public should not approach Yasinski and instead contact 911 or local police.

Tips can also be given to the Manning RCMP detachment at 780-836-3007 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.