// //

Alberta

Alberta renews child-care deal with Ottawa and prolongs talks about $10 a day program

Calgary, Alberta
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Children's backpacks and shoes at a daycare in Langley, B.C., on May 29, 2018.

DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Alberta has extended its agreement with the federal government for child care but has yet to sign on to Ottawa’s $27-billion subsidy plan that would cut fees in half.

The United Conservative government says an extension to the Canada-Alberta Early Learning and Child Care Agreement will enhance existing subsidies to support working parents.

Ottawa is providing $290 million over four years and a one-time investment of $56 million to help recruit and retain child-care workers.

Alberta Opposition Leader Rachel Notley says Premier Jason Kenney and his government are costing Alberta families money by prolonging negotiations for a $10-a-day care plan announced in April.

Ontario, not Quebec, holds the model for child care

New Democrats are urging the government to immediately sign a bilateral agreement, in addition to matching federal government spending for child-care support.

They also want to see expanded eligibility for licensed care, fees reduced by 50 per cent and dedicated funding to Indigenous-led care.

Nova Scotia and British Columbia have signed deals with Ottawa for the federal program that expects to cut child-care costs in half in 2022 and down to $10 a day in the next five years.

