Alberta reports most COVID-19 cases since May

Open this photo in gallery Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw updates media on the Covid-19 situation in Edmonton, Friday, March 20, 2020. JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Alberta is reporting its highest number of active COVID-19 cases since May 9th.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province’s chief medical health officer, says there are 1692 active infections in the province.

There were also 619 new cases reported over the long weekend, and five additional deaths.

Hinshaw says she’s concerned with the rise in case numbers.

She also says there have been 11 cases at 11 schools since they reopened last week.

There are reports of more cases linked to schools, but Hinshaw says that’s because some of those people were not in school while they were infectious.