Alberta plans to require all police services in the province to use body cameras.

Public Safety Minister Mike Ellis says officers often respond to calls that are complex and make split-second decisions.

He says that can raise concerns from the public about actions that have been taken and whether appropriate force was used.

Ellis says the decision is transformational and would ensure all interactions with officers are objective in both large cities and smaller rural communities.

He says Alberta would be the first province to mandate body cameras.

The government will work with the Alberta Association of Chiefs of Police to develop the mandate and standards required as well as working out costs and logistics.