Alberta school curriculum out of tune with song by premier’s grandfather: musicians

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Alberta

Register
AdChoices

Alberta school curriculum out of tune with song by premier’s grandfather: musicians

Bob Weber
Edmonton
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Mart Kenney, big band leader, and singer Norma Locke perform at the Palais Royale in 1946 during the height of Kenney's popularity.

The Canadian Press

Alberta jazz musicians and teachers are dropping their chops at the inclusion of a tune by Premier Jason Kenney’s grandfather in the province’s proposed Grade 6 school curriculum.

“When I Get to Calgary,” as recorded by Mart Kenney and his Western Gentlemen, is to be part of the Grade 6 program as one of two examples (along with Glenn Miller) of how big bands expanded the sound of jazz.

Calgary tenorman and Mount Royal University professor Jim Brenan once gigged with the elder Kenney.

Story continues below advertisement

“He was a very nice man,” Brenan recalled Tuesday. “He seemed like a sweet, kindly old grandfather.”

But jazz?

“It was a society gig. It was extremely polite. It was inoffensive, nonchallenging. When you want to monetize jazz music, you turn it into (that).”

Mart Kenney, a saxophone player, began leading bands in 1935. He became a fixture on CBC airwaves and in hotel ballrooms from coast to coast. His band, which included up to 30 musicians, recorded 25 78-rpm discs for the Bluebird and RCA labels.

He retired in 1969 and died in 2006.

Ray Baril, a saxophonist and music professor at Edmonton’s MacEwan University, is another one-time Western Gentleman. He said there’s value in telling students about music of that generation, and Mart Kenney’s records are good examples of myriad so-called “sweet” dance bands that people loved.

“It was a very commercially based music. It was very much connected to making people feel good at a difficult time.”

Story continues below advertisement

But restricting the curriculum’s two main references to jazz to Mart Kenney and Miller – white-led, commercial ensembles – ignores the music’s roots, said Brenan.

“It’s Black American music. When you make a choice and you have two mandated picks, you pick the two that are the most watered down …?”

Baril said there are plenty of Canadian – even Albertan – examples of jazz that come closer to the heart of the music than Mart Kenney’s “The West, a Nest, and You.” He points to Montreal pianist Oscar Peterson or 1930s Kansas City blues singer Big Miller, who lived in Edmonton.

“If we’re going to talk about jazz, then we need to talk about those bands that are based on improvisation. How can you not talk about Duke Ellington?”

Baril said Mart Kenney himself told him he’d been influenced by the Duke.

“I respect (Kenney) for what he did. I just think there are other examples of jazz.”

Story continues below advertisement

Baril said he hopes teachers take the curriculum as a jumping-off point to explore other musicians, but he wishes the curriculum writers had done the work instead.

“It would have been nice if they had taken the opportunity to talk to us.”

A spokesman for Education Minister Adriana LaGrange said Ellington and other musicians are included in the curriculum as examples.

“Music examples in the curriculum are just that: examples that teachers may use when teaching about big band ensembles and jazz music,” Justin Marshall said in a statement. “They are not intended to be exhaustive or comprehensive.”

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies