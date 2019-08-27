Alberta sees increased resource revenues though government still predicting trouble ahead

Alberta’s first fiscal update since the election shows modest increases in resource revenues and income taxes, though the government is still warning of difficult times ahead as the province prepares for an austerity budget this fall.

The United Conservatives came to power on a promise to rein in spending and get the province’s debt under control. The government has spent the summer looking for areas to cut before the 2019-20 budget is tabled in October.

Premier Jason Kenney has accused the previous NDP government of lying about the province’s finances and in particular exaggerating resource revenues.

The government’s first-quarter fiscal update, released on Tuesday, shows that overall revenues from April to June were almost identical compared with the same period last year.

Non-renewable resource revenues increased by $164-million, largely due to an increase in bitumen prices related to government-ordered production cuts, and income taxes were up by about the same amount. Those increases were offset by decreases in other areas, such as lower income from the agency that oversees gambling, liquor and cannabis.

Overall, the government ran a $835-million deficit in the first quarter.

The previous government had projected significant increases in resource revenues for the next several years, beginning this year, and in the election promised to use that money to fund an array of spending commitments.

The United Conservatives, in contrast, plan to keep spending frozen over the next four years as the province crawls out of debt. Critics have warned that a spending freeze amounts to a cut, and Mr. Kenney has conceded that the plan will require difficult choices.

The province has been experiencing an economic downturn for the past five years, largely due to the oil and gas sector, and while energy prices have rebounded somewhat, the government still expects the industry to suffer in the near term. Alberta crude prices continue to be weighed down by a lack of pipeline access, and the recent delay of Enbridge’s Line 3 project has exacerbated that problem.

The government is also cutting corporate income taxes by a third over the next four years. The first cut of one percentage point, which brought the corporate rate to 11 per cent, took effect on July 1. That cut wasn’t reflected in Tuesday’s fiscal update.

The previous government had projected the provincial debt would reach almost $100-billion by 2023-24. The latest fiscal update does not update that projection, but a document included those figures as a warning of what would happen if the province continues with the status quo.

A news release outlining the fiscal update focused on debt servicing costs, which were $93-million higher in the first quarter than a year earlier. At about $2-billion a year, the province’s debt-servicing costs are more expensive than the budgets of some government ministries.

