Alberta sees surge of vaccine appointments as more seniors gain eligibility

CALGARY
The Canadian Press
A nurse prepares to administer a COVID-19 vaccination in Edmonton on Dec. 15, 2020.

JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Alberta Health Services says more than 12,000 seniors born in 1946 and earlier have booked appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations so far this morning.

Chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, has said there are 230,000 Albertans in that age group and has urged those eager to get their shots to be patient as there will be hiccups along the way.

Shortly after bookings opened, several people on social media complained about the appointment website crashing and calls not going through to the province’s 811 Health Link line.

The Calgary Police Service told people via Twitter to exercise caution and not to call 911.

The provincial health agency says additional staff are on hand to handle the surge in call volumes to 811.

The agency is urging people not to call hospitals or clinics directly to book appointments, but notes work is underway to make vaccines available at pharmacies.

The large number of COVID-19 infections in some places makes it more likely for new variants of the virus to emerge. Science Reporter Ivan Semeniuk explains how vaccines may not be as effective against these new strains, making it a race to control and track the spread of variants before they become a dangerous new outbreak. The Globe and Mail

