Police say a 16-year-old student is in hospital and another teen is in custody after a stabbing at a school in central Alberta.

Mounties say they responded this morning to a call from Pigeon Lake Regional School in Falun, where they helped an air ambulance get the teenage boy to an Edmonton hospital.

Authorities have not released details on the teen’s condition.

RCMP Cpl. Troy Savinkoff says another 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charges are pending against him.

Savinkoff says both boys are enrolled at the school.

Police say the school, which has 250 students from Grades 7 to 12, was under lockdown, but it has since lifted and there is no danger to the public.

