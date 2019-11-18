Alberta terminates election commissioner’s contract amid probe into UCP leadership race

Alberta’s United Conservative Party government is terminating the contract of the province’s election commissioner, who has spent much of the past year investigating the party’s 2017 leadership race, including allegations that involve Premier Jason Kenney.

Lorne Gibson, who became the province’s first election commissioner when he was appointed last year, has handed out more than $200,000 in fines in a case that has become known as the “kamikaze candidate.” The case involves allegations that failed leadership candidate Jeff Callaway violated election finance laws to fund a campaign that was designed to help Mr. Kenney’s bid to lead the party.

The government insists the termination of Mr. Gibson appointment is little more than an administrative change, as the position of election commissioner is moved to Elections Alberta rather than remaining in a standalone agency. The chief electoral officer could rehire Mr. Gibson, although there is no timeline for filling the position and no requirement to continue any investigation. It is not clear what will happen to Mr. Gibson’s investigation in the meantime.

Finance Minister Travis Toews said the decision to terminate Mr. Gibson’s contract has nothing to do with the investigation into the United Conservative Party’s leadership race. Rather, the goal is to save $200,000 a year by eliminating the need for two agencies.

“We’re providing a full latitude to the chief electoral officer to hire the election commissioner, and should he choose to hire the election commissioner, that will be entirely in his purview,” Mr. Toews said.

“We are doing nothing here that will undermine any current investigations that are taking place."

Mr. Gibson’s appointment will end when legislation that was tabled on Monday receives royal ascent.

The RCMP is investigating separate allegations of identity theft and voter fraud from the same leadership vote. A prosecutor from outside Alberta has been assigned to that case.

Mr. Gibson was appointed last year after the former NDP government created the commissioner position as part of changes that also included imposing restrictions on third-party groups that advertise during election campaigns, and banning corporate and union donations to political parties.

At the time, the UCP caucus opposed the creation of an election commissioner, and Mr. Gibson’s appointment. Mr. Gibson had been chief electoral officer a decade earlier, but the Progressive Conservative government of the day declined to extend his contract after problems in the 2008 election prompted Mr. Gibson to call for changes to the province’s electoral system.

Mr. Gibson’s investigation of the UCP leadership race has resulted in fines against many of Mr. Callaway’s donors and several members of his staff from the 2017 campaign.

The investigation intensified ahead of this year’s provincial election, as questions about Mr. Callaway and another investigation about fraudulent voting overshadowed Mr. Kenney’s campaign.

Mr. Callaway was accused of helping Mr. Kenney by running a leadership campaign whose main purpose was to attack Mr. Kenney’s main rival, Brian Jean, who led the now-defunct Wildrose Party.

Leaked e-mails showed that a member of Mr. Kenney’s campaign was in touch with Mr. Callaway’s team, providing speaking notes, message plans, graphics and videos.

Mr. Callaway dropped out several weeks before the leadership vote and threw his support behind Mr. Kenney. Mr. Callaway and Mr. Kenney have repeatedly denied working together.

