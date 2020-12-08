Alberta to announce widespread business closures as it copes with surging COVID-19 infections

Open this photo in gallery Alberta Premier Jason Kenney updates media on measures taken to help with COVID-19 in Edmonton on Friday, March 20, 2020. JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is expected to announce widespread business closures Tuesday after earlier attempts to control the province’s surging COVID-19 infections with less-strict measures failed.

Mr. Kenney is scheduled to appear at a news conference at 4 p.m. to lay out the new changes, which come at a time when the province has the highest infection rates in the country and as hospitals and intensive-care units become overwhelmed

Governments sources told The Globe and Mail that the province will order the closure of restaurants, bars, casinos and personal-service businesses such as hair salons. Delivery and takeout will still be allowed. Retailers and malls will also remain open but will see their capacity lowered below the current limit of 25 per cent. The Globe and Mail agreed not to identify the sources because they were not authorized to speak publicly before the announcement.

Limits on social gatherings will also be tightened. Currently, all indoor gatherings are banned but outdoor gatherings are capped at 10 people. Under the new rules, all gatherings — including outdoor gatherings — will be prohibited, though people who live alone will still be permitted to have two social contacts. Two weeks ago, the government put in a mask requirement for workplaces in and around Calgary and Edmonton, but that rule will now be expanded across the province.

A day earlier, the province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Deena Hinshaw, acknowledged that a series of restrictions announced two weeks ago were not working. Those measures included a ban on all indoor social gatherings, cancelling in-person classes for older students, and placing some capacity limits on certain businesses.

Mr. Kenney’s government has repeatedly rejected calls for a “circuit breaker” lockdown to bring infections under control. He has argued that widespread business closures would be more harmful to the province than the pandemic itself and argued that lockdowns are a “massive” infringement on the Charter rights.

Instead, the government has largely relied on voluntary guidelines and an appeal to Albertans’ sense of “personal responsibility” even as other provinces with much lower infection rates instituted harsh restrictions. The announcement two weeks ago marked a significant shift, though health experts still criticized those measures as too timid given the province’s rapidly increasing COVID-19 numbers.

Mr. Kenney initially gave his government until Dec. 15 to consider whether the recent changes were working, but the province’s infection rates have continued climbing.

In the past week alone, the province has added 12,000 new COVID-19 cases, including 1,735 on Monday, and 90 people have died. The province’s per-capita rate of new infections is about 40 for every 100,000 – roughly 1½ times the rate in Manitoba, another significant hot spot, and more than three times higher than in Ontario.

As of Sunday, 609 people were in hospital, including 108 in intensive care.

The mayors of Calgary and Edmonton said they would put in their own restrictions if the province did not act.

