Alberta to announce new COVID-19 measures in response to surge in infections, but no widespread business closures

James Keller
CALGARY
Open this photo in gallery

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney makes an announcement at a September, 2020, news conference.

The Canadian Press

The Alberta government is expected to announce new pandemic restrictions on Thursday in response to a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, but those measures aren’t expected to include widespread business closures.

Instead, the province is expected to announce “targeted” measures after an unscheduled cabinet meeting the day before, according to a government source. The Globe and Mail agreed not to name the source, who was not authorized to speak publicly about the measures before they were announced.

Premier Jason Kenney, who is scheduled to participate in a news conference on Thursday afternoon, has been under increasing pressure to do more to respond to a rapid increase in COVID-19 infections, which are among the highest rates in the country, but he has repeatedly ruled out sending the province into another lockdown.

Up to now, the province has been largely relying on voluntary measures, such as asking people in Calgary and Edmonton to stop having parties and limit the number of people they come into contact with. One of the few mandatory rules is a 15-person limit on social gatherings in Calgary, Edmonton and other communities with high rates of infection.

Mr. Kenney has rejected widespread business closures as a cure that is worse than the disease, arguing such measures would harm the economy and people’s financial and mental well-being. He has boasted that Alberta had fewer restrictions during the first wave in the spring and then opened up sooner and more quickly than other jurisdictions.

The Premier has portrayed COVID-19 as a disease that primarily affects the elderly, and he also said the disease represents a tiny fraction of the deaths in the province. He has said COVID-19 is projected to be the 11th-highest cause of death in Alberta.

Dozens of physicians, health-care workers and experts signed an open letter to the premier earlier this week calling for a “short, sharp” two-week lockdown to bring the virus under control. The letter-writers compared the measure to a circuit breaker and said similar actions have worked in other jurisdictions.

The province has averaged more than 700 cases per day in the past week and set a record last weekend with 917 new infections in a single day. There are 8,090 active infections in the province – a figure that has doubled in the past three weeks – and 376 people have died.

There are currently COVID-19 outbreaks in nine acute-care facilities, mostly in Calgary and Edmonton, and hospitals in Edmonton have been operating at 120 per cent capacity.

