Alberta

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you make the most of staying home.
Visit the hub

Alberta to distribute federal funds to cover COVID-19 related costs in schools on per-student basis

EDMONTON
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Alberta Education Minister Adriana LaGrange is seen in an April 30, 2019, file photo. LaGrange says $250-million of federal funding meant to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in schools will be doled out to boards on a per-student basis.

JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

The Alberta government says $262-million in federal money meant to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in schools will be dispersed equitably and quickly.

Education Minister Adriana LaGrange says $250-million will be doled out to school boards on a per-student basis.

That represents about $350 per child for the upcoming school year.

These funds can only be used to cover COVID-19 related costs, such as cleaning, personal protective equipment and staffing.

The remaining $12-million is to support school authorities that are seeing a surge in enrolment due to increased demand for their online learning programs.

LaGrange says she’ll ensure the money immediately flows to school boards as soon as it’s received from Ottawa.

The funds will be transferred in two phases – once in September and again later in the school year.

Premier Jason Kenney says he's accepted all along that COVID-19 infections in schools are inevitable and that's no reason to keep classrooms shuttered. He estimates it would cost $4 billion to cut class sizes in half, and that's unrealistic. The Canadian Press

Follow related topics

