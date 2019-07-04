 Skip to main content

Alberta Alberta to hold $2.5-million public inquiry into funding for oilsands foes

Calgary
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Open this photo in gallery

Alberta United Conservative Party Leader Jason Kenney is seen in Vancouver on March 5, 2018.

JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

The Alberta government is holding a public inquiry into funding of environmental campaigns it says have prevented the province’s resources from getting to new customers.

Premier Jason Kenney says forensic accountant Steve Allan has been named to lead the inquiry, which has a budget of $2.5 million.

Allan is to submit his final report to the government in a year.

He is to interview witnesses, do research, and hold a public hearing if deemed necessary.

Kenney says environmental groups funded by deep-pocketed U.S. charities have been deliberately trying to landlock Alberta resources for years.

He blames those groups for the demise of several coastbound pipelines that would have helped oil sands crude get to markets besides the United States.

