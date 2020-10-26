 Skip to main content
// //

Alberta

Register
AdChoices

Alberta to limit temporary foreign worker program to create jobs for local citizens

Bob Weber
EDMONTON
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The Alberta government is hoping to open jobs in the province for local people by closing some of them to foreigners.

On Monday, provincial Labour and Immigration Minister Jason Copping said the United Conservative government will limit the number and type of temporary foreign workers it allows into the province.

Mr. Copping said the changes will save more than 1,300 jobs for Albertans.

Story continues below advertisement

“There will be a number of Albertans who are interested in taking those roles,” he said. “We are investing in more funding for training and retraining to enable Albertans to have the skills to be able to cross into those areas.”

Temporary foreign workers already in the province won’t be affected, he said. As well, no changes will be made to the program for workers in agriculture, health care, technology and emergency response.

The government did not release information on where the 1,350 jobs will be created. Nor did it release a list of the 475 professions for which temporary foreign workers will no longer be approved.

Two visa programs will be created for students in postsecondary programs who wish to stay in Alberta after graduation.

Joseph Marchand, a labour economics professor at the University of Alberta, welcomed the changes allowing graduates to stay in the province.

But he pointed out that most foreign students at his university are still in their home countries, taking classes online.

“Does that mean they can then come in, through this policy? How does that work?”

Story continues below advertisement

Prof. Marchand added that much of the temporary foreign worker program was set up when Alberta was still in an economic boom and experiencing labour shortages.

“[These programs] are holdovers from that type of thinking, that we don’t have the workers we need,” he said.

Prof. Marchand was cautious in evaluating how big an impact the changes will have in Alberta’s labour market.

“The effect will be greater than zero,” he said.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies