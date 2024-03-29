Open this photo in gallery: The 25 per cent seniors discount can be applied to vehicle registration, driver’s licences, standard plates and marriage licences.Jason Franson/The Canadian Press

The Alberta government says it’s making good on its promise to offer seniors a 25 per cent discount for registry services.

It says the move is expected to benefit more than 725,000 Albertans 65 and older.

The discount can be applied to vehicle registration, driver’s licences, standard plates and marriage licences.

The discount is also to be available for services purchased online.

The United Conservative Party government estimates in its most recent budget that the discount will mean annual savings for seniors of up to $16.5 million to $20 million.

The seniors’ discount is to come into place Monday.