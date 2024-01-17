Open this photo in gallery: Police inspect a homeless encampment as residents and supporters have a stand off as police prepare to clear homeless encampments in Edmonton on Jan. 9.JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

The Alberta government has announced new supports to find safe shelter for people removed from homeless encampments in Edmonton.

Public Safety Minister Mike Ellis says encampments have turned into gang-run drug camps that promote drug dealing, human trafficking, crime and violence toward vulnerable Albertans.

Social Services Minister Jason Nixon says a new navigation and support centre is to provide targeted help to people dealing with homelessness.

Staff at the centre are to provide Indigenous cultural supports, connect people to shelters, housing and financial services, as well as help individuals obtain valid Alberta identification.

Police in Edmonton dismantled the last of eight homeless encampments deemed by the city to be high risk last week.

Edmonton Police Chief Dale McFee says it wasn’t responsible to allow the most vulnerable to continue living in those conditions and the dismantling of other camps is to continue.