Alberta to scrap carbon tax next week, Kenney’s UCP government says in Throne Speech

Alberta’s newly elected United Conservative government will scrap the province’s carbon tax next week and file a legal challenge of the federal government’s replacement, as Premier Jason Kenney launches into the political and legal fight with Ottawa that formed the central pillar of his recent campaign.

Mr. Kenney outlined his government’s priorities for the coming year with its first Throne Speech on Wednesday, a relatively brief seven-page document that largely tracks the UCP’s recent campaign platform. In addition to using Bill 1 to repeal the carbon tax on May 30, the government will also press ahead with steep cuts to corporate taxes, propose labour changes that include a lower minimum wage for young workers, and introduce legislation designed to streamline regulations and cut “red tape.”

Several other major promises, including a new program to tax heavy industrial greenhouse gas emitters and repeal a farm-safety law brought in by the previous NDP government will wait until the fall.

Mr. Kenney had previously hedged on whether his government would proceed with a court challenge of the federal carbon tax, known as the backstop, but he confirmed on Wednesday that Alberta will file its case soon.

“I’ve given direction to our Attorney-General to prepare a constitutional challenge through a reference to Alberta Court of Appeal that will challenge the jurisdiction of Ottawa to bigfoot in here and punish Alberta taxpayers for filling up their gas tanks and heating their homes,” Mr. Kenney told reporters Wednesday before the Throne Speech was presented to the legislature.

The Premier acknowledged that the federal government will almost certainly respond by imposing the federal carbon price on his province.

“We are preparing for that very likely prospect, and we are prepared to defend Alberta taxpayers,” Mr. Kenney.

Saskatchewan and Ontario each launched constitutional reference cases challenging the federal government’s carbon tax, which requires provinces to set a minimum price on carbon emissions or be subject to the federal backstop.

Saskatchewan’s Court of Appeal issued a 3-2 decision earlier this month that upheld the federal tax, while a decision in Ontario is expected soon. All of the provincial cases are expected to end up at the Supreme Court of Canada.

Federal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna has already made it clear the backstop would apply in Alberta if the provincial carbon tax is repealed, though she has not said how quickly that might happen.

Mr. Kenney said the province will argue in court that its planned $20 per tonne tax on large emitters – less than the province’s current rate of $30 per tonne – should mean that the federal government has no business regulating emissions in Alberta. The UCP government plans to use the money raised for a program called the Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction Fund, or TIER.

He also invited the federal government to provide input on how the TIER system would work.

“Clearly we disagree with the idea of punishing consumers, but we do agree that there could be some value in a levy on major emitters,” he said.

The government recalled the legislature for what it has previously described as a “summer of repeal” to undo a range of NDP policies. The legislative session is expected to run well into the summer.

The government plans to table a budget in the fall session, as it begins to implement a spending freeze designed to help the province return to a balanced budget. Economists have said a four-year spending freeze amounts to a 14-per-cent cut after accounting for inflation and population growth.

Mr. Kenney convened a panel earlier this month to find ways to save money, which he said would mean his government would need to make “tough decisions.”

“There will have to be spending restraint," said Mr. Kenney, pointing to 15 years of spending increases in departments such as Health and Education that far outpaced economic growth.

“We got use to more and more money being available. Well, as I said during the campaign: We’re broke.”