Albertans on income support programs are to begin receiving inflation relief payments at the end of the month.

Affordability Minister Matt Jones says the first of six monthly $100 cheques will be sent out on Jan. 31.

The money is go to those receiving aid under income support programs such as the Alberta Seniors Benefit, the Persons with Developmental Disabilities program and Assured Income for the Severely Handicapped.

Other eligible Albertans can begin by signing up on a government web portal or by visiting a registry office starting Jan. 18.

Seniors age 65 and over, as well as families with children under 18, are also eligible for $100 a month for six months, with $100 available for each child.

Those applicants cannot have a household income that exceeds $180,000 a year.

Those on income support programs are already set up to receive payments and do not have to apply through the online portal.

The program follows up on a promise made in November by Premier Danielle Smith to help Albertans facing higher costs on a range of goods and services, from gasoline at the pumps to electricity bills.

The program is set at $2.8 billion over three years.

“We will deliver these payments in a safe, fast and effective way, and we will act quickly to adapt and respond as needed in the months ahead,” Jones said Monday at a news conference at the legislature.

“These monthly affordability payments will provide real relief to those who need it most.”

The Opposition NDP has questioned the government setting up its own portal rather than using the Canada Revenue Agency.

The province says it will use the CRA to verify household incomes and eligibility, but says using it to distribute the cheques would mean an intolerable delay, with payments not expected to begin until April.

The NDP notes recent Alberta COVID-19 relief aid programs were plagued with technical problems and scant oversight and followup resulting in payments to those not eligible while others were wrongly denied help.

Technology and Innovation Minister Nate Glubish says the COVID-19 programs had to be designed quickly while officials have had two months to set up this new portal to ensure it is reliable and secure.