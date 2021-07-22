 Skip to main content
// //

Alberta

Alberta to spend nearly $8-million to support mental-health programs for residential school survivors

RED DEER, Alta.
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro says almost $2.9-million will go to First Nations, Metis Settlements, and the Metis Nation of Alberta, while the remaining money will be given to an Alberta Health Services Indigenous program.

Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

The Alberta government says it’s putting up nearly $8-million for Indigenous-led mental-health programs that will include support to help residential school survivors and their families heal.

Health Minister Tyler Shandro says almost $2.9-million will go to First Nations, Metis Settlements, and the Metis Nation of Alberta.

Community members will be able to apply for one-time grants of up to $50,000 per group for individual and family counselling or traditional healing and talking circles.

Shandro said the remaining money will be given to an Alberta Health Services Indigenous program that provides culturally appropriate health services for Indigenous people.

The funding announcement follows recent discoveries of unmarked graves at residential school sites that continue to traumatize Canada’s Indigenous Peoples.

