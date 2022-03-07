Vehicles get filled up with fuel at a Shell gas station in Calgary, Alberta, May 19, 2021.Todd Korol/The Globe and Mail

Alberta will temporarily end its tax on gasoline and diesel as of April 1, trading millions of dollars in potential revenue to relieve pressure on consumers at the pump.

Premier Jason Kenney, who faces a leadership review April 9, also said the province will provide $150 in electricity rebates for roughly one million homes, farms and businesses.

“Albertans simply need the relief,” Mr. Kenney told reporters Monday.

Provincial fuel taxes in Alberta will now be set on a sliding scale. When West Texas Intermediate oil, the North American benchmark, is over US$90 per barrel, the province’s 13 cent tax per litre tax on gasoline and diesel will be eliminated. When oil is below US$80 per barrel, consumers will pay the full 13 cents per litre levy. When oil prices are between US$80 and US$90, a portion of the tax will be applied, though the province did not release specifics. WTI traded above US$119 per barrel Monday afternoon.

Mr. Kenney, when making the announcement, railed against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s plan to increase carbon tax on gasoline to 11 cents per litre from 8.8 cents as of April 1.

“This is basically the reverse carbon tax,” Mr. Kenney said. The revised fuel taxes will be evaluated quarterly.

Gasoline prices in Alberta are among the lowest in the country. Regular gasoline cost 157.2 cents per litre in Calgary on March 4, according to Natural Resources Canada. In Edmonton, the bill rang in at 155.2 cents per litre. Taxes made up 39.3 cents per litre of the total cost, the government said.

Meanwhile, in Regina, gasoline cost 158.9 cents per litre on March 4, according to Natural Resources Canada. Drivers in Toronto paid 174.6 cents per litre last week, while those in Fredricton, N.B., shelled out 168.6 cents per litre. In Vancouver, it cost just over over 200 cents per litre.

The province will also pause the 4 cent per litre levy on marked gasoline and marked diesel, based on the sliding scale.

Alberta expected to collect $736-million in gasoline taxes and $548-million in diesel taxes in 2022-2023, according to its budget released Feb. 24. Gasoline taxes make up the largest component of the province’s projected fuel taxes for the coming fiscal year. In all, Alberta’s budget is banking on $1.319-billion in fuel taxes, or 5.7 per cent of the $23-billion in taxes it expects to collect.

Alberta’s 2022-2023 budget calculated a surplus of $511-million, which would mark the first time revenue outpaced expenses in eight years.

Mr. Kenney noted the changes to gasoline and diesel taxes will not hurt the budget because the relief triggers only when oil prices are high, which means the government would be collecting higher-than-budgeted royalty fees from energy firms. The budget was calculated on WTI trading at an average of US$70 per barrel in the next fiscal year.

The government, based on that assumption, expected to rake in $13.8-billion from non-renewable resource revenue in 2022-2023, the second-highest in the province’s history. The previous record - $14.3-billion in non-renewable resources - came in 2005-2006.

For every $1 increase in WTI, Alberta forecasted it will bring in another $500-million in royalties.

