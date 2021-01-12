 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Alberta

Register
AdChoices

Alberta town working around its MLA to get things done, mayor says

Dean Bennett
Edmonton
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The mayor of Slave Lake says the Alberta town is working around its member of the legislature to get things done for the community.

Tyler Warman says United Conservative MLA Pat Rehn has not reached out to town council since members released a public letter last week calling for him to resign for non-performance of duties.

Mr. Warman says senior provincial officials have called and are working with the town on priority issues, which include a multimillion-dollar housing project and new ambulance bays.

Story continues below advertisement

“Senior levels of the provincial government have reached out to see how they can help assist and move things along,” Mr. Warman said in an interview Tuesday.

“We’re just trying to get stuff done for our residents and for our region. If the province wants to work with us directly, perfect.”

Slave Lake and High Prairie are the main urban centres in the sprawling rural constituency of Lesser Slave Lake in northern Alberta. Both are criticizing Mr. Rehn.

In Slave Lake’s letter, council accused him of not meeting with constituents, focusing more on his business interests, not showing up for meetings and being ill-prepared when he does show up.

Mr. Warman said they had previously voiced those concerns directly to Mr. Rehn.

The mayor said the last straw was when Mr. Rehn was revealed to be among several UCP MLAs and one cabinet minister who vacationed in sunny international climes, despite the government urging Albertans to stay home and avoid family gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“It was less about the Mexico trip and more about [the fact] we were fed up,” Mr. Warman said.

Story continues below advertisement

“The tipping point for us [with the Mexico trip] was to say, `OK, now we’ve got an MLA that is even less involved with the government. How is that helping us out?’”

Mr. Rehn’s constituency office declined to make him available for an interview. In a Facebook post last week, Mr. Rehn did not address specific concerns about his job performance, but said he is committed to the constituency and to serving its residents.

Premier Jason Kenney has stripped Mr. Rehn and other travelling MLAs of some legislature responsibilities. Grande Prairie’s Tracy Allard resigned as municipal affairs minister, but remains an MLA.

Mr. Warman said there is still a role for Mr. Rehn, but he must decide if he’s in or out.

Meanwhile, High Prairie’s town council was set to debate and vote Tuesday night on whether to send Mr. Rehn its own letter outlining similar grievances about his job performance.

Mayor Brian Panasiuk said the letter does not call for Mr. Rehn to quit, because council feels that would be unfair given they have not been as direct with Mr. Rehn about concerns.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Panasiuk said there are many pressing local issues, including a shortage of doctors and nurses, and getting good broadband connectivity.

He said Mr. Rehn has reached out to High Prairie council since the controversy erupted to say he had been working hard on their behalf behind the scenes and to promise to do better.

“[He said] he felt that he was meeting our concerns, bringing our concerns up to the party,” Mr. Panasiuk said.

“We just never heard it, didn’t know about it. Our residents have really felt he hasn’t been in our community and heard them directly either.”

We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies