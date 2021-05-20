Alberta watching no-show vaccine appointments following false booking claims on social media

Open this photo in gallery The Canadian Press

Alberta Health Services says it is monitoring COVID-19 vaccination no-shows following claims on social media that some people are booking several times to try to stop others from getting a shot.

The agency says in a tweet that it shared the information with police and is making sure participating pharmacies are aware of the claims.

It says it has ways to prevent double appointments online or over the phone and will keep an eye out for false bookings.

It adds that, so far, there hasn’t been an increase in missed appointments.

AHS says that on most days, no-shows account for about one per cent of the total number of booked vaccinations.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer of health, and other officials are to provide a COVID-19 update this afternoon.

Hundreds of cars lined up at Alberta’s border crossing into the United States at Carway Tuesday as a Montana First Nations offered additional COVID-19 shots. The tribe has an abundance of vaccines and decided to share them with Canadians. The Canadian Press

