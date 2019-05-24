Alberta wildfire continues to spread, but has not advanced toward town of High Level: officials

Provincial fire officials say a blaze burning near High Level continues to spread, but has not advanced toward the northwestern Alberta town.

The Chuckegg Creek fire now covers nearly 993 square kilometres, compared with 976 square kilometres on Thursday.

Some 5,000 people in High Level and surrounding communities remain out of their homes after heeding an evacuation order on the long weekend.

Story continues below advertisement

Crews have successfully completed a controlled burn along highways leading south and west of town to remove fuel for the wildfire.

Hundreds of firefighters are battling the blaze in the bush as well as working to protect buildings in and around the town.

Alberta Wildfire incident commander Scott Elliot has said a forecasted shift in winds early next week could push the fire toward High Level.