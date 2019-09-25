 Skip to main content

Alberta Alberta woman shot and killed by RCMP officer had a sword: police watchdog

Sherwood Park, Alta.
The Canadian Press
Alberta’s police watchdog says a Mountie fatally shot a woman at a home east of Edmonton when she came running out with a sword.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) also says a review of video and audio recordings shows the 42-year-old woman was suicidal.

The agency says the woman first called police about 3 a.m. Monday to say she thought someone was in the backyard of her Sherwood Park house.

Officers arrived but did not find anything suspicious in the area.

The woman called again about 7:30 a.m. and said she had been drinking and planned to kill herself.

ASIRT says that when officers returned, the woman ran at them with the sword in front of her and did not comply with orders to drop the weapon.

“The woman came within very close proximity to the officers, where a confrontation occurred that resulted in one officer discharging a firearm,” the agency said a release.

Officers attempted medical aid but the woman was pronounced dead at hospital.

