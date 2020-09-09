 Skip to main content
Alberta won’t ‘micromanage’ businesses as COVID-19 infections climb: Kenney

ENOCH, Alta.
The Canadian Press
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney updates media on measures taken to help with COVID-19, in Edmonton on March 20, 2020.

JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says a recent rise in active COVID-19 cases in the province is concerning but government micromanaging isn’t the answer to curbing the spread.

Kenney says Alberta has the right set of public health measures in place and his government wants to avoid jerking business owners around with added restrictions.

His remarks come a day after British Columbia’s top doctor ordered new restrictions on establishments that serve alcohol in response to a spike in cases there linked to those venues.

Those restrictions include shutting down nightclubs and banquet halls, earlier closures at bars and restaurants and sound limits so patrons don’t need to speak loudly.

B.C. had 1,386 active COVID-19 cases out of a population of 5.1 million as of Tuesday, while Alberta reported 1,692 active cases out of a population of 4.4 million in its most recent update.

Kenney says Alberta should be proud that it has among the least restrictive public health measures in North America, while keeping novel coronavirus deaths and hospitalizations low.

Since June, Alberta has had no cap on the number of people allowed in restaurants, cafes, lounges and bars, provided public health measures are being followed. Unlike B.C., nightclubs in Alberta have never reopened.

“We should be concerned about recent increases in the total number of active cases,” Kenney said Wednesday.

“But ultimately, Alberta’s belief was that we’re not going to micromanage our way out of this. We’re only going to get through this if people exercise personal responsibility and that’s what we call on Albertans to do.”

He said his government is focused on not just saving lives, but livelihoods.

“We want to do everything we possibly can to avoid jerking around people, indiscriminately shutting down their businesses, their jobs and their livelihoods,” Kenney said.

“Because the ultimate downstream consequences of constantly shutting down businesses and laying people off will be depression, potentially addiction, huge family challenges, pushing people into poverty – and that is unacceptable.”

Welcome to The Globe and Mail's comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way.

