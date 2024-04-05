Thousands of Albertans faced rolling blackouts on Friday as the electricity grid faced extreme pressure under a supply crunch – the second time this week that the province’s system operator was forced to issue a grid alert after natural gas-fired power plants went offline.

This week’s alerts by the Alberta Electricity System Operator, which regulates the province’s grid, were the latest in a series of power problems to hit the province and underscore the fragility of supply. While the government works to overhaul Alberta’s power system, Premier Danielle Smith is fighting a bitter battle with Ottawa over the future of the province’s electrical grid, particularly around the federal government’s plans to reduce greenhouse emissions from Canada’s power grid to net-zero by 2035.

As cold snap strains Alberta grid, province’s energy debate with Ottawa back in focus

In all cases, the AESO has issued the alerts after multiple natural gas-fired plants failed, though Ms. Smith has repeatedly blamed the role renewables play in supplying power.

In the latest incident, on Friday, the AESO issued a grid alert at 6:49 a.m.

The AESO’s vice president of grid reliability operations, Marie-France Samaroden, told media Friday that the operator’s forecast of how much power would be generated by wind farms had far outstripped actual production, leaving it with a supply shortfall.

Then, at 8:49 a.m., TransAlta’s Keephills plant tripped, sucking 400 megawatts of supply from the province’s grid. (The natural gas-fired power station is about 70 kilometres west of Edmonton.)

That’s when the AESO told power providers to start rotating outages, as it waited on older gas-fired plants to ramp up after being off-service on Thursday, Ms. Samaroden said.

The result was rolling blackouts across the province.

Alberta government announces new rules for electricity generators

In Calgary, about 25,000 customers were affected when provider ENMAX reduced its load by 40 megawatts, per the AESO’s request. The company said in an e-mail that most outages lasted around 14 minutes. Various neighbourhoods were affected, but not critical infrastructure such as hospitals, police stations and fire halls.

It was a similar picture in Edmonton. Nearly 20,000 customers in all areas of the city lost power during rotating outages, starting just before 9 a.m. The company said in an e-mail that the blackouts lasted between 20 and 30 minutes.

“We do our best to forecast and look forward as to what the supply will be,” Ms. Samaroden said. “However, there’s always forecast uncertainty and operational issues that occur, which is what we saw.”

Friday’s rolling outages followed a grid alert at 7:26 p.m. on Wednesday, urging customers to conserve power.

And in January, amid a brutal cold snap with record low temperatures, spikes in power demand meant Albertans faced days of grid wobbles after four natural gas-fired power plants failed because of mechanical and cold-weather issues. A shortage of wind and winter’s typical darkness meant renewable sources of power did little to ease the pressure.

The situation was so bad that the government activated the emergency alert system, using cellphones and televisions to warn Albertans to reduce power their consumption to avoid imminent blackouts.

The AESO is looking to improve its forecasts as best as it can, Ms. Samaroden said, adding that changes to bolster the reliability of Alberta’s grid are in the works for later this year.

Ms. Smith said Friday that the province’s electricity system has been “built completely backward,” giving renewables an outsized role in supplying Albertans with power.

“We should be able to rely on a certain amount of baseload power, and then have another way of approaching the issue of intermittency,” the premier told media at a separate news conference.

“This is at the heart of everything that we’ve been saying for the last year – that the system is broken. It needs to be repaired, we need to be focused on baseload power and reliable and affordable energy, and we’re going to continue going down that path.”