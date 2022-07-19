Albertans over the age of 18 will soon be able to book their fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Alberta Health says in a news release that adults can start booking their second booster shot Wednesday, as long as it’s been five months since their first booster.

It says the expanded availability will give residents more choices to protect themselves against COVID-19.

The department says people can expect to see periods of increased transmission through the summer and into the fall and winter.

It says the Omicron BA.5 variant is the most common strain in Alberta right now.

Data suggests the variant is more transmissible but does not indicate an increased risk of severe outcomes.

