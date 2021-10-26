Albertans have voted in favour of removing equalization from the Constitution in a referendum that Premier Jason Kenney says is designed to put pressure on Ottawa to address the province’s many grievances.

Voters also narrowly rejected a proposal to switch to permanent daylight time. The referendums were held alongside municipal elections last week.

The equalization referendum was a campaign promise from Mr. Kenney’s United Conservative Party. Mr. Kenney threatened such a vote if the federal government did not make changes including repealing environmental laws that his argued would hurt the oil and gas sector, including Bill C-69, which overhauled the environmental review process for resource projects.

Results posted by Elections Alberta show 61.7% voted Yes, with the majority of voters in all but five municipalities supporting the referendum. Elections Alberta did not release turnout figures, but based on the agency’s list of eligible voters, turnout would be about 39 per cent.

Mr. Kenney has acknowledged that a Yes vote would not automatically result in any changes but he has argued that it would force the federal government to enter into negotiations. The Premier has suggested the province doesn’t really want to remove equalization from the Constitution, but rather force concessions in areas where his government believes Alberta has been treated unfairly.

He argues that places such as Quebec shouldn’t benefit from wealth generated in Alberta while also opposing resource projects such as oil pipelines.

Last week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the federal government has no power to amend the constitution on its own. Amendments to the Constitution require the approval of seven out of 10 provinces representing at least half of Canada’s population.

Mr. Trudeau also dismissed the referendum as a political exercise, noting that the current equalization formula was last updated when Mr. Kenney was a cabinet minister in Stephen Harper’s Conservative government.

Legal experts have said the referendum carries no legal weight and will not force the federal government to do anything.

Mr. Kenney has said his government would pass a motion in the provincial legislature calling for constitutional change.

The referendum on permanent daylight time failed with a vote of 49.9% for and 50.1% against. Health experts argued that switching to permanent daylight time would disrupt people’s sleep and harm their health, particularly in places in northern Alberta where the sun wouldn’t rise until 10:30 a.m. in the depths of winter.

