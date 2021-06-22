Alberta’s big cities behind boost in COVID-19 vaccine rates for the whole province

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Canada’s most-awarded
newsroom for a reason
Stay informed for a
lot less, cancel anytime
“Exemplary reporting on
COVID-19” – Herman L
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Alberta

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Alberta’s big cities behind boost in COVID-19 vaccine rates for the whole province

Carrie Tait
CALGARY
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Nearly 71 per cent of eligible people in Alberta have received at least one dose of vaccine as of Sunday, compared to 73 per cent across the country as of June 12.

JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Enthusiasm for vaccines in Alberta’s two largest cities boosted the rest of the province over the government’s reopening threshold, creating disparities that could fuel pockets of coronavirus outbreaks.

The province will lift nearly all public-health restrictions Canada Day, after 70 per cent of eligible residents received at least one dose of vaccine as of June 17. But only 62 per cent of people over age 12 who live outside Calgary and Edmonton had received a shot as of Sunday, according to provincial data.

Alberta’s rate of first doses lags the rest of the country, even when urban centres are included. The province’s spotty coverage is a reminder, health experts argue, that Canada must not let up on its vaccine push, even as it clears high thresholds. In Alberta, rural communities are dragging down the vaccination average, and experts say working with local influencers, such as Indigenous leaders and those on Hutterite colonies, will help reverse the trend.

Story continues below advertisement

Kenney touts post-COVID-19 infection immunity, but experts remain unsure

Death of fully vaccinated patient in Calgary is rare, but not unexpected, say experts

“That is the key,” said Stephanie Smith, an infectious-disease physician at the University of Alberta Hospital, noting the province’s vaccine task force has had discussions with Hutterite leaders.

She cautions that while clearing vaccination targets, such as 70 per cent of eligible people in Alberta, generates optimism, it can mask inequalities and translate into localized COVID-19 outbreaks.

“We do have to be mindful of the fact that we do have populations that still need to be addressed,” Dr. Smith said. “We are seeing clusters of cases in populations that have very low vaccination rates.”

Nearly 71 per cent of eligible people in Alberta have received at least one dose of vaccine as of Sunday, compared to 73 per cent across the country as of June 12. In Calgary, 76 per cent of residents over age 12 were partially immunized as of Sunday, according to provincial data. In Edmonton, that figure clocks in at 73 per cent. Meanwhile, only 20 per cent of eligible residents in High Level, which covers the majority of Alberta’s northwest, have accessed vaccines. In the southeast, just 37 per cent of eligible citizens in the County of Forty Mile are at least partially immunized.

High Level is vast, remote and sparsely populated, meaning it may be logistically difficult to access shots. Roughly 29 per cent of residents identify as First Nations or Inuit, according to the most recent census, compared to about 3 per cent across Alberta.

There have been about 25 immunization clinics in various Indigenous communities throughout the province, with some providing translation services, according to Alberta Health. Its effort to vaccinate Indigenous communities in a culturally sensitive way includes special clinics for youth and home visits, the government said.

Meanwhile, Alberta is also working with Hutterite colonies, which suffered in the early stages of the pandemic, to increase vaccination rates in rural regions like the County of Forty Mile. The province has organized vaccine clinics near colonies and is arranging blocks of appointments so large groups of people can go together, the government said. On Monday, the province and the Hutterian Safety Council (HSC) hosted a town hall to address questions about “vaccine safety and efficacy, and to encourage further vaccine uptake in Hutterite communities,” Alberta Health spokesman Tom McMillan said.

Story continues below advertisement

Hutterites share Anabaptist roots with Mennonites and Amish people, and health advocates in the community are promoting vaccines as compatible with their faith.

“Accepting and promoting vaccination is a very beneficial way Christians can contribute positively to their communities, the nation and the entire world,” the HSC said in a lengthy post on its website. HSC, which encouraged Hutterite colonies on the Prairies to follow public-health guidelines such as those around physical distancing, did not return messages seeking comment.

On Tuesday, Deena Hinshaw, the province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, noted Indigenous communities and Hutterite colonies are neither homogeneous nor experiencing universally low vaccine coverage. The province, she said, is examining why certain regions have such low uptake and is trying to tailor solutions. This is slow and methodical work, she said.

“Each individual or each group will have a slightly different need, and so working through those specifics isn’t going to be as fast as offering the vaccine to those who are very keen,” Dr. Hinshaw told reporters.

We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies