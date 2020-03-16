 Skip to main content
Alberta’s chief medical health officer in self-isolation, awaiting results of coronavirus test

EDMONTON
The Canadian Press
A doctor who has become the face of Alberta’s medical response to the novel coronavirus outbreak is in self-isolation.

Government sources say Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province’s chief medical health officer, is experiencing symptoms of a cold and is waiting for results of her test for the virus.

Hinshaw has been delivering daily updates on COVID-19 cases and precautionary measures since the first case was reported in Alberta on March 5.

She has been praised for her straightforward demeanour and for relaying as much information as possible, while urging Albertans to remain calm and practise basic hygiene such as hand-washing.

Sources say the government is looking at alternative ways, such as by video-link or teleconference, for Hinshaw to deliver her updates.

Alberta currently has 56 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, and is undertaking broad isolation measures to halt the spread.

There are to be no large gatherings of 250 or more. Classes in schools and post-secondary institutions have been suspended and daycares have been closed.

Albertans are asked not to travel outside Canada and to self-isolate for 14 days if returning from out-of-country travel.

The spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 continues, with more cases diagnosed in Canada.

