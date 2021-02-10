Alberta’s inquiry into alleged foreign funding of environmental charities set to face legal challenge this week

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Alberta

Register
AdChoices

Alberta’s inquiry into alleged foreign funding of environmental charities set to face legal challenge this week

Lauren Krugel
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney speaks at a press conference in Edmonton on Aug. 7, 2019.

JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

A judge is to hear arguments this week over whether Alberta’s public inquiry into the purported foreign funding of environmental charities is a valid defence of the province’s ailing oil industry or an attempt to silence dissent.

Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Karen Horner is to hear a challenge from environmental law charity Ecojustice on Thursday and Friday. The hearing’s initial April date was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I can’t recall an issue that has prompted so much public interest in recent times for an Ecojustice case, and overwhelming support,” said executive director Devon Page.

Story continues below advertisement

The inquiry was one plank in a “fight-back” strategy touted by the United Conservatives on the 2019 election campaign trail.

Forensic accountant Steve Allan was tapped that summer to be commissioner with an initial $2.5-million budget and July 2020 deadline. Allan’s report is expected on May 31 after three extensions and a $1-million budget increase.

Page called the inquiry a “political stunt that’s not based in reality” and wants it shut down.

Ecojustice argues in its brief that the inquiry was called for an “improper purpose,” which it says was “targeting, intimidating and harming organizations that have raised concerns about the environmental impacts, including climate change impacts, of oil and gas development in Alberta.”

Page said shortly after the inquiry was announced, he took a call from a Nova Scotia resident who worried about being called before it because of a letter to the Alberta government opposing the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

“Will there be a report that says Canadian charities have acted in un-Canadian or anti-Albertan fashion?” Page asked.

“That prospect is real. It may not be legitimate, but it’s real.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Alberta government counters in its submissions that cabinet is “entitled – and mandated” to decide what’s in the public interest and what matters are deserving of a public inquiry.

The Allan inquiry, it says, “concerns the economic viability of the entire province and the efficient and responsible development of Alberta’s natural resources.”

A consortium of pro-industry intervenors back that view in a joint brief. The Indian Resource Council, the Explorers and Producers Association of Canada and oil patch entrepreneur Brett Wilson together argue that “public interest requires a generous interpretation” of what the inquiry’s purpose should be.

Ecojustice argues the inquiry has a “reasonable apprehension of bias.” It cites numerous comments Premier Jason Kenney has made asserting the province must fight back against foreign funders of anti-oil campaigns.

“The inquiry is being used as a political pawn to support predetermined government actions,” the law charity says in its submissions.

The government says it’s important to draw a distinction between a politician’s partisan comments and the commissioner’s presumed impartiality.

Story continues below advertisement

Ecojustice points out that Allan donated to the campaign of Doug Schweitzer, who would go on to become a UCP cabinet minister, as evidence of bias.

A brief submitted on Allan’s behalf notes he has donated to parties across the political spectrum.

“His experience and dedication on both a professional level and as a ‘good citizen’ in his community, with matters of public interest across the political perspective, qualify him to act objectively, fairly and with integrity in the inquiry,” his lawyer wrote.

Ecojustice contends the inquiry is outside Alberta’s jurisdiction because it deals with matters of interprovincial commerce and trade, as well as the regulation of charities, while the province argues defence of its natural resources industry is well within its purview.

Late last year, Ecojustice lost a court bid to have Allan’s work paused until there was a ruling in its lawsuit. Page said the group would make the same request at the upcoming hearing.

“The actions of an organization who seeks to undermine and discredit one of Canada’s largest economic subsectors speaks for itself,” said Alberta Energy spokesman Kavi Bal.

Story continues below advertisement

“Alberta’s government was pleased to see the courts strike down a nuisance injunction application by Ecojustice, earlier this year, designed to slow down the public inquiry into foreign-funded campaigns.

“We will see this inquiry through to its completion.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies