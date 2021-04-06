 Skip to main content
Alberta

Alberta’s police watchdog investigates after Mountie fatally shoots Indigenous man

Rocky Mountain House
The Canadian Press
An axe recovered from the scene of a police shooting on the O'Chiese First Nation near Rocky Mountain House, Alta.

HO/The Canadian Press

Alberta’s police watchdog is investigating the death of an Indigenous man who was shot by a Mountie.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) says the 24-year-old man was shot Saturday on the O’Chiese First Nation about 50 kilometres northwest of Rocky Mountain House.

Investigators say RCMP were called to the reserve after a complaint of a disturbance at a residence.

ASIRT says the individual, who had outstanding warrants, slammed the door on the officers who then returned to their vehicles and waited to obtain judicial authorization to enter the home.

Investigators say video shows the man emerging from the home an hour later carrying an axe.

ASIRT says there was a confrontation that resulted in one officer firing several rounds from his service pistol that hit the man, who fell to the ground and was pronounced dead.

ASIRT’s mandate is to investigate when police are involved in the serious injury or death of anyone, as well as serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.

