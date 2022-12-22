Alberta’s police watchdog is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred early this morning in northwest Calgary.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response team says Calgary Police were called out just before midnight after receiving a report of a man with a weapon.

Officers found the man in a parkade and tried to calm the situation for an extended period of time.

Police say the situation eventually escalated to the point that one of the officers fired a gun.

The wounded man was given medical attention by both officers and EMS officials who were on the scene.

He was transported to hospital in serious but stable condition.