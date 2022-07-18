Alberta’s police watchdog has been called in after a suspect was shot by officers in northeast Calgary Sunday night.

Police were called to a home on Coventry Hills Way N.E. near Harvest Hills Blvd. N. at about 9:45 p.m. for reports of an unknown man with a weapon trying to get into the building.

When they arrived, police say they attempted to de-escalate the situation, but failed, resulting in two officers discharging their service weapons.

The suspect was immediately provided medical care at the scene and taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

No officers were injured during the incident.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating.

