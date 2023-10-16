Alberta’s police watchdog is investigating after a Grande Prairie man died in a shootout with RCMP Sunday.

Police say they responded to a disturbance at a residence in the city around 7 p.m. and were confronted by a man with a firearm outside.

The incident escalated and shots were fired, with the male suspect being struck by a bullet.

Even though officers provided first aid at the scene and called EMS, the man later died in hospital.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has been asked to look at the circumstances and actions of police in the shooting.

RCMP are also conducting their own internal review.