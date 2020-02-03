 Skip to main content

Alberta’s police watchdog to investigate after suspect killed in officer-involved shooting

LLOYDMINSTER, Alta.
The Canadian Press

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has been called in to investigate an officer involved shooting that left a suspect dead in Lloydminster, Alta.

The RCMP say that when officers tried to stop a stolen vehicle early Sunday afternoon there was an altercation and a Mountie fired his pistol but the suspect vehicle was able to get away.

They say about an hour later police spotted the suspect vehicle in the central area of the city and there was a second altercation during which another RCMP officer fired their weapon.

Police say the male driver of the vehicle was killed and a female passenger was arrested without further incident or injury.

Two Mounties were also taken to hospital for treatment of what police described only as non-life-threatening injuries.

The RCMP say they will continue to investigate the events leading up to the deadly confrontation, however, now that ASIRT has been brought in they will not be commenting further on the incident.

