Alberta’s top court dismisses appeal of Douglas Garland’s triple-murder conviction

CALGARY
The Canadian Press
Douglas Garland is escorted into a Calgary police station, in a July 14, 2014, file photo. Garland was convicted in 2017 of first-degree murder in the deaths of Alvin and Kathy Liknes, and Nathan O’Brien five years ago.

Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Alberta’s top court has dismissed an appeal filed by a man found guilty of killing a Calgary couple and their grandson.

Douglas Garland was convicted in 2017 of first-degree murder in the deaths of Alvin and Kathy Liknes, and Nathan O’Brien five years ago.

Garland is serving a life sentence with no chance of parole for 75 years.

His lawyer, Alias Sanders, told the Appeal Court that the trial judge shouldn’t have allowed evidence found at Garland’s farm because police didn’t have enough to obtain a search warrant.

The couple and the boy vanished after an estate sale at the Liknes home – five-year-old Nathan was there for a sleepover.

The victims’ bodies were never recovered, but bone fragments, burned flesh and teeth were found in ash from a burning barrel on Garland’s property.

