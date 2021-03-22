Alberta’s two bills to increase direct democracy fulfill populist pledge

Alberta is preparing to give voters the ability to fire politicians and petition the government to hold referendums with a pair of bills designed to fulfill a long-standing desire among populists on the political right to increase direct democracy.
The United Conservative Party, which promised recalls and initiative legislation in its 2019 election platform, tabled two bills last week that would significantly increase the ability of citizens to become involved in the political process between elections. The proposed laws would make Alberta just the second province, after British Columbia, to have recall and initiative legislation while also going further by including mayors, municipal councillors and school board trustees.
The bills have been welcomed by UCP supporters and groups such as the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, while experts and critics of the government have questioned the need for such a law, particularly when the thresholds are so high that it could make successful recall or initiative campaigns next to impossible to pull off. They also point to some American states where frequent citizen initiatives can hamstring governments when voters demand increased services while rejecting higher taxes.
The initiative petition also raises the prospect that someone could force the issue of Alberta separation through a referendum – a risk that Premier Jason Kenney played down because, he argued, it’s an idea that does not have significant support.
Joseph Schow, a UCP MLA who was chair of a legislature committee that studied the issues of recall and citizen initiatives, said Albertans want more say in how they are governed and he has full confidence in their ability to do that. The proposed bills largely mirror his committee’s recommendations.
“It puts democracy directly in the hands of the citizens,” Mr. Schow said in an interview.
“Who’s going to oppose more direct democracy? I know that we have elections every four years or so but between those, we have to have a mechanism where people have more control.”
The recall bill would allow eligible voters to petition to remove members of the legislature as well as local politicians.
To recall an MLA, a petitioner would need to get the signatures of 40 per cent of eligible voters in a riding within 60 days. That would trigger a vote on whether the MLA should be removed and then, if successful, a by-election. Recall petitions would only be permitted 18 months after a general election and up till six months before the next one.
The threshold to recall municipal politicians is much higher: 40 per cent of the entire population of a ward or community, which could translate to up to 80 per cent of eligible voters.
For citizen initiatives, a petition related to legislation or a policy would require signatures of 10 per cent of eligible voters in the province. If successful, a legislative committee would decide whether to refer the issue to the legislature or trigger a referendum.
If the petition involves a constitutional issue, it would require signatures of 20 per cent of eligible voters, as well as at least 20 per cent of voters in two-thirds of the province’s ridings.
Eric Adams, who teaches in the University of Alberta’s law school, said initiative laws in Canada are inherently non-binding because legislatures are always free to change legislation and reverse previous decisions. Still, he said a successful petition and referendum would have powerful political force.
Prof. Adams warned that initiative laws can have unintended consequences because, in a petition or referendum, voters wouldn’t be asked to consider the tradeoffs that governments must consider – for example, how to pay for a particular policy proposal.
“When you hand those decisions over to people without access to that same information, without the responsibility of making those same tradeoffs, without the full knowledge of the downstream consequences, then I think your democracy can actually be worse for everybody,” he said.
He also questioned the need to remove politicians between elections, suggesting the law is designed for extreme circumstances, and in most cases the current system is effective at holding elected officials to account.
B.C. introduced its law allowing recalls and citizen initiatives in 1991 after a referendum on the issue passed with overwhelming support. It has only been effectively used twice – once for a recall and once for an initiative referendum.
There have been more than two dozen recall petitions, but only one – the recall of BC Liberal MLA Val Roddick in 2002 – had enough petitions to trigger a recall. Ms. Roddick, who was targeted over hospital cuts, resigned before the recall process finished.
A former premier, Bill Vander Zalm, re-emerged into public life in 2010 to mount the province’s only successful initiative petition to reverse the BC Liberal government’s switch to a harmonized sales tax. The government had ruled out combining the provincial sales tax and the goods and services tax in a recent election.
The petition had more than half a million valid signatures and triggered a referendum that ultimately compelled the government to scrap the HST. Lingering anger over the tax was a major factor in then-premier Gordon Campbell’s resignation later that year.
Mr. Vander Zalm said the process worked well and he hopes other provinces follow Alberta’s lead in adopting similar legislation. He said it makes sense to set high thresholds to avoid abuse and ensure that successful recall and initiative petitions have broad support.
“The rules were obviously written to make it extremely difficult, but it worked,” he said.
“A government’s first obligation, first responsibility is to follow the will of the public. If the majority of the people want something done, then regardless of how the government feels about it, the people should rule.”
Barry Morishita, the mayor of Brooks and president of the Alberta Urban Municipalities Association, said he questions the usefulness of the recall law since thresholds for recalling local officials are so high that it’s unlikely any would ever be successful.
He said that won’t stop people from using recall petitions to make mischief and go after their opponents, particularly since the law doesn’t include any criteria for why someone can start a recall petition.
“It does not help build good governance and it doesn’t help build community,” he said. “The process itself becomes divisive.”
The Opposition New Democrats condemned the recall and initiative bills as political theatre designed to distract from the UCP government’s problems. The party’s democracy and ethics critic, Heather Sweet, said last week that the thresholds in the law are so high that it will be impossible for most people to use it.
We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.