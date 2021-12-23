Alberta Health Minister Jason Copping gives a COVID-19 update in Edmonton on Sept. 21.JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Alberta’s Opposition says the governing United Conservative Party showed hypocrisy by going ahead with a Christmas party a few hours after the health minister strongly encouraged workplaces to cancel holiday gatherings.

NDP house leader Christina Gray says Albertans are sick of the government not following its own advice to curb the spread of the COVID-19.

Health Minister Jason Copping asked workplaces on Tuesday afternoon to cancel their holiday social gatherings to align with the province’s work from home order.

That night the UCP held a Christmas reception at Edmonton’s Parlour Italian Kitchen and Bar.

UCP spokesman Dave Prisco says government officials decided to proceed with the party because it was at reduced capacity and the health minister had given the advice only a short time before.

Prisco adds that a UCP holiday party scheduled in Calgary for Wednesday has been cancelled.

