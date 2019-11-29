 Skip to main content

Alberta

Alberta’s United Conservative Party to hold first annual meeting since election win

CALGARY
The Canadian Press
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is to speak to members on Saturday and is to take questions from party rank and file on Sunday.

Jason Franson/The Canadian Press

Members of Alberta’s United Conservative Party are meeting for the first time since the party formed government after winning last spring’s election.

The UCP is holding its annual meeting today through Sunday in Calgary.

Premier Jason Kenney is to speak to members on Saturday and is to take questions from party rank and file on Sunday.

Party members are set to vote on a variety of resolutions through the weekend and will elect new members to the board of directors.

Federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is to attend on Friday night.

Facebook groups, ranging from students to public-sector workers, are encouraging people to come out on Saturday afternoon to protest government budget cuts.

