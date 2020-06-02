An intimate unveiling of the new Shrine Church of Our Lady of the Rockies in Canmore, Alta.

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Alberta

Register
AdChoices

An intimate unveiling of the new Shrine Church of Our Lady of the Rockies in Canmore, Alta.

Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Bishop McGrattan and local priests take part in officially unlocking the doors during the dedication of the new Shrine Church of Our Lady of the Rockies in Canmore, Alta., on May 30, 2020.

Todd Korol/The Globe and Mail

The new Shrine Church of Our Lady of the Rockies in Canmore opened Saturday May 30, 2020. Originally, the dedication ceremony was planned with close to 450 people who would be in attendance and involved. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ceremony was held just with Bishop McGratten, Father Nathan Siray, who will be pastor of the church and a few local priests and sisters.

Open this photo in gallery

Bishop McGrattan holds up a chalice during communion during the dedication.

Todd Korol/The Globe and Mail

Open this photo in gallery

Father Nathan Siray delivers a message to parishioners as he is filmed online during the dedication.

Todd Korol/The Globe and Mail

The new catholic shrine in Canmore will hold six marble statues more than 100 years old, four marble reliefs and a large stained-glass window depicting the surrounding area and history of Canmore.

To complement these works of art there will also be a number of framed posters and printed canvases of iconic Catholic art.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

The new shrine has a large stained-glass window depicting the surrounding area and history of Canmore.

Todd Korol/The Globe and Mail

The church’s history dates back to 1833 in Canmore, Alta. As Canmore became a tourist destination and their population grew, they outgrew their last church and local leaders and volunteers decided to build a new one.

Alberta is currently looking at the re-introduction of church services for the province.

We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies