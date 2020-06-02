An intimate unveiling of the new Shrine Church of Our Lady of the Rockies in Canmore, Alta.

The new Shrine Church of Our Lady of the Rockies in Canmore opened Saturday May 30, 2020. Originally, the dedication ceremony was planned with close to 450 people who would be in attendance and involved. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ceremony was held just with Bishop McGratten, Father Nathan Siray, who will be pastor of the church and a few local priests and sisters.
The new catholic shrine in Canmore will hold six marble statues more than 100 years old, four marble reliefs and a large stained-glass window depicting the surrounding area and history of Canmore.
To complement these works of art there will also be a number of framed posters and printed canvases of iconic Catholic art.
The church’s history dates back to 1833 in Canmore, Alta. As Canmore became a tourist destination and their population grew, they outgrew their last church and local leaders and volunteers decided to build a new one.
Alberta is currently looking at the re-introduction of church services for the province.
We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.