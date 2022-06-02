An animal rights group says it has sent a letter to Kevin Costner urging him to step away from the Calgary Stampede.

The Hollywood actor was named parade marshal for this year’s event.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals says in a news release that the event has caused the deaths of more than 70 animals – including in 2019 when the Stampede last held chuckwagon races.

The organization, also known as PETA, says horses have suffered fractured legs, broken backs and heart attacks.

It is asking Costner, who has been in movies shot in the Calgary area, to dissociate himself from the event.

This year’s Stampede is to run from July 8 to July 17.

