As wildfire approaches Fort McMurray, Alberta officials hope cooler temps, winds could push the blaze away

Alberta wildfire officials say cooler temperatures and winds working in their favour could push a massive wildfire away from the northern community of Fort McMurray where thousands of people have been forced from their homes.

Driven by gusty winds, the wildfire grew to nearly 21,000 hectares by Wednesday, and is now about 5.5 kilometres from the Fort McMurray landfill south of the town and 4.5 kilometres from a major highway intersection.

Christie Tucker, a spokesperson for Alberta Wildfire, said less than one millimetre of rain fell overnight as night-vision helicopters dumped water on the blaze and firefighters on the ground worked to snuff out hot spots.

“Firefighters will be back on the line today and will continue to work to stop the spread of fire,” she said at a news conference alongside government officials. “Helicopters and air tankers are going to be dropping water and retardant on the active edges of the fire and heavy equipment operators are building fire guards to the southwest.”

Roughly 6,000 people living in four neighbourhoods at highest risk were ordered to evacuate on Tuesday. Several other communities have been put on alert and could be forced to leave on short notice should the situation worsen.

The blaze is bringing back difficult memories for many residents who, in 2016, had to race to safety as a wildfire nicknamed “The Beast” tore through Fort McMurray, levelling homes and businesses. Roughly 90,000 people were displaced because of that disaster.

Premier Danielle Smith acknowledged the fear and uncertainty being felt by residents in the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (which includes Fort McMurray) and offered her sympathy to those impacted.

“All of Alberta stands with you,” she said. “This evacuation is a stark reminder that our province lives alongside the threat of wildfires and other natural disasters. Let me assure you our government will have Alberta’s back whenever disaster strikes.”

Forestry Minister Todd Loewen noted that mental health resources are available through Alberta Health Services.

Steve Reeve, a long-time Fort McMurray resident, said he feels better prepared for an evacuation than he did eight years ago, but said fires are a “very prevalent fear” and source of anxiety for people in the area, especially those who witnessed the destruction in 2016.

“There’s definitely the replay factor where I’m thinking about some of the worst of it and the imagery and seeing the flames back years ago,” said Mr. Reeve. He said smoke and fire levels are not like they were last time but that his family has made plans to stay with friends in Edmonton if ordered to leave.

Mr. Reeve said fireproofing measures aren’t needed for his downtown apartment but he said other residents, with homes closer to the fire, are using sprinklers to keep their properties damp. He said community members are pitching in and helping each other prepare.

“It’s amazing to see how people are already coming together to make sure that each other are safe and as much property as can be protected is being protected,” he said.

