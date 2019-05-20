As wildfire nears Alberta town, residents prepare to flee

Residents of High Level, Alberta, were told Monday they may have to evacuate their homes as the largest of several wildfires in the province approached the small northern town.
The out-of-control fire in the northwestern corner of Alberta expanded through the weekend to 690 square kilometres, crossing a highway and burning its way through forest as close as five kilometres from High Level.
Provincial officials declared a local state of emergency and put residents in the town of about 3,100 people on evacuation alert, urging them to fuel their vehicles, prepare food and water and gather documents in case they have to flee. High winds and dry conditions had increased the risk level to extreme.
The fire knocked out electricity to High Level and Indigenous communities in the region, and crews with ATCO Electric were working on Monday to restore power, said Derek Gagnon, a public information officer with Alberta Wildfire. Two highways near the town, about 740 kilometres northwest of Edmonton, were closed due to heavy smoke.
The province has deployed 64 firefighters, six helicopters as well as water bombers and bulldozers to battle the blaze, one of six listed as out of control in northern and central Alberta, Mr. Gagnon said.
Weather conditions in the region are forecast to remain dry, warm and breezy for most of the next week, according to Environment Canada, keeping the fire danger high. The province has instituted bans on campfires and recreational off-road vehicle use.
On Sunday, residents of the hamlet of Marlboro, West of the Central Alberta town of Edson, were evacuated due to an approaching fire, and the Yellowhead Highway was closed to traffic. Early Monday, the highway reopened and the residents were allowed to return home, but were warned that they may need to flee again if the risk returned.
Albert Bahri, director of protective services in Yellowhead County, said the fire had come within 900 metres of homes in the area. Bulldozers pushed away vegetation and aircraft dumped water on the fire, which was about one square kilometre in area but still listed as out of control.
“The difference right now between this and High Level is this had very great potential to impact residential structures,” Mr. Bahri said. “That’s why we concentrated a lot of efforts on the East side of the fire to prevent it from coming into those communities, where High Level is a massive fire but it doesn’t have that close proximity, or didn’t yesterday.”
Alberta’s wildfire activity has been about average, with fewer starts than through last year’s May long weekend but more area burned, said Mr. Gagnon. One of the worst years was 2016, when a massive blaze that became known as “the Beast” roared into Fort McMurray, burning entire neighbourhoods in one of Canada’s costliest disasters.