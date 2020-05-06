ASIRT investigating officer-involved shooting south of Edmonton

Alberta’s police watchdog says it’s investigating an officer-involved shooting south of Edmonton.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team says on Twitter that the shooting happened this morning near Leduc.

It gave no further details.

RCMP say they have shut down traffic on a portion of the busy QE-II Highway near Leduc.

They say officers will be on the scene for several hours.

Police expect to release more information later today.

