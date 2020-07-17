Backlogged cancer screenings should take priority in Alberta health advisory group says

Open this photo in gallery People with suspected cases of cancer should be bumped to the front of the queue for diagnostic imaging and outpatient biopsies, an Alberta health advisory group says. Paul Daly/The Globe and Mail

People with suspected cases of cancer should be bumped to the front of the queue for diagnostic imaging and outpatient biopsies as Alberta addresses backlogs that grew worse when it curbed medical services to focus on the coronavirus, an advisory group says.

Referrals for diagnostic imaging were halved in March and April, and about 10,000 scheduled scans had been deferred by the end of May, according to a report from Alberta Health Services’ scientific advisory group on COVID-19. Demand in Alberta will surge for diagnostic services over the summer as the pandemic crisis eases, the report predicted, and AHS could save money and lives by giving priority to suspected cancer cases.

Alberta and other jurisdictions raced to free up hospital beds and resources as the coronavirus spread in the spring. Doctors restricted in-person visits, postponed routine assessments and delayed elective surgery. The advisory group said a more calculated and flexible approach to blocking off hospital beds can prevent backlogs from ballooning again. Each health zone, for example, it said, should determine how many beds it sets aside based on the number of local cases at any given time.

The drop in diagnostic imaging coincided with a skid in the number of new cancer cases registered in Alberta during the early months of the pandemic lockdowns. More than half of Canadian cancer patients, caregivers and people awaiting confirmation of cancer diagnoses have said that appointments, treatments or tests were called off or deferred because of COVID-19 protocols, according to the Canadian Cancer Survivor Network.

Faith Davis, the outgoing vice-dean of the University of Alberta’s School of Public Health, urged people to resume routine screening and seek diagnoses for any medical concerns, particularly related to cancer.

“Do not delay connecting with [a] doctor and do not delay having the tests that are being recommended,” she said. “The concern in the cancer community is that people will delay getting diagnosed, and so they will start coming into the system with cancer at a more advanced stage.”

Clinicians performed 30 per cent fewer emergency and outpatient diagnostic imaging exams in March, April and May, 2020, than in the same three months of 2019, the AHS report said. Referrals for these types of tests dropped by 50 per cent in late March and April, it said. Alberta also temporarily halted some cancer screening programs. The number of new cancer cases registered in Alberta in April and May dropped by 42 per cent and 48 per cent, respectively, compared with a year earlier. (Paperwork delays may explain some of the slide in new registrations, the report noted.)

“Delays in cancer diagnosis can result in later stages that are more difficult to treat leading to worse outcomes for patients, increased hospitalization burden with severe symptom progression, and increased costs,” the report said. Alberta also delayed elective operations, which expanded the waiting list by 10 per cent.

The occupancy rate at Alberta’s 16 major hospitals averaged 95 per cent in February, before the efforts to make way for expected COVID-19 patients. The average was 86 per cent in March, 75 per cent in April and 83 per cent in May, the report said. Alberta can create significant capacity in seven to 10 days, the report concluded, and should therefore avoid blocking off a static number of beds again. That would improve access for other patients.

Premier Jason Kenney on Monday noted Alberta’s nimbleness. “We’ve done the drill, and our health system is ready and able quickly to expand COVID-19 capacity if we see a surge in cases later this summer or in the fall,” he told reporters.

Cynthia Carr, an epidemiologist and founder of EPI Research Inc., a consultancy that offers to help organizations manage the pandemic, applauded the AHS for quickly assessing the effects of Alberta’s initial approach to COVID-19.

“They are contemplating all of the aspects of care – not just how many rooms do we need available within the hospital,” she said. “Early intervention saves lives – for everything.”

