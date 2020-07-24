Bail hearing for Calgary man facing terrorism charges continues next week

Open this photo in gallery The sign at the Calgary Courts Centre in Calgary is shown on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. Bill Graveland/The Canadian Press

A Calgary man facing terrorism charges will have to wait until next week to find out if he will be released on bail.

Hussein Sobhe Borhot, who is 34, faces four charges including participation in activity of a terrorism group and commission of an offence for a terrorist group.

Investigators from the RCMP’s Integrated National Security Enforcement Team allege the accused travelled to Syria between May 2013 and June 2014 to join Islamic State militants.

They allege the group trained him for the purpose of enhancing its ability and that Borhot knowingly committed the offence of kidnapping while working with the militants.

A bail hearing began this afternoon and is to continue next Thursday.

Borhot, who attended the hearing by telephone, has been ordered held in custody.

RCMP say the investigation continues and further charges and arrests are possible.