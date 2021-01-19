 Skip to main content
Bail hearing set for teen accused in death of Calgary police officer

CALGARY
The Canadian Press
Sgt. Andrew Harnett of the Calgary Police Service.

A bail hearing is set for today for a teen accused in the death of a Calgary police officer, who was killed while trying to make a routine traffic stop on New Year’s Eve.

Police have said Sgt. Andrew Harnett, who was 37, was hit and dragged while attempting to stop an SUV with plates that didn’t match.

Paramedics and fellow officers tried to revive Harnett, but he died in hospital nearly an hour later.

Police charged two people with first-degree murder: a 17-year-old boy, the alleged driver of the SUV, and a 19-year-old man, who is believed to have been a passenger.

The Crown, which has said a first-degree murder charge is automatic in the death of a police officer, has indicated it will be opposing bail.

The accused youth has since turned 18, but he cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The co-accused in the case, Amir Abdulrahman, is to appear in court Feb. 4.

Harnett had been with the Calgary Police Service for 12 years. Before joining the force, he was a military police officer with the Canadian Forces.

