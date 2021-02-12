Bail hearing to be held for man charged in hit-and-run death of Calgary police officer

A bail hearing is set for today for a man charged with first-degree murder in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer.

Police allege that Amir Abdulrahman, who is 19, was a passenger in an SUV that Sgt. Andrew Harnett tried to stop on Dec. 31 when he noticed its licence plates didn’t match its registration.

Harnett was hit and dragged.

Story continues below advertisement

Police have said the SUV sped off, and a second, unrelated, vehicle may have come into contact with Harnett on the road.

Paramedics and fellow officers who rushed to the scene tried to revive Harnett, who was 37, but he died in hospital about an hour later.

A youth court judge has already denied bail to the SUV’s alleged driver, who was 17 at the time and cannot be identified.

Abdulrahman was wanted on outstanding warrants, including for failing to appear in court, at the time of his arrest.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.