Banff campground reopens a week after rare wolf attack sent man to hospital

A campground in Banff National Park where a wolf attacked a man in a tent last week has reopened to the public.

Parks Canada found the wolf about a kilometre away from the campground and killed the animal.

It says DNA tests have confirmed it’s the same animal involved in the Friday attack.

Officials say the wolf was in poor condition and nearing the end of its natural life span, which could explain its unusual behaviour.

The attack happened at the Ramparts Creek campground on the Icefields Parkway north of Lake Louise.

The man inside the tent had injuries to his hand and arm and was taken to a hospital in Banff.

